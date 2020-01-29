Seventeen contenders made enough chili to feed about 200 hungry people at the 2020 Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-off.
Most of the versions were traditional red, although some included bacon, one had chorizo, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles’ chili included garden-fresh vegetables.
Jennifer Keller made white bean chicken chili for the State Farm submission, and Minnie Fischer made a French Onion Soup for the Missouri Valley Lion’s Club.
Crossroads of Western Iowa made two different recipes, one mild and the other hotter.
Divinely speaking, the Community of Christ Church entered their Holy Cow Chili. Casey’s General Store, Pizza Ranch, and Missouri Valley Schools all entered delicious options as did CHI Health and Longview Home – who had an in-house competition to determine the winning recipe to compete in the chamber event on Saturday evening.
“The (Longview) kitchen snuck their recipe in, and we won,” cook Lisa Vavra said.
Scott Bade returned to defend his Hottest Chili title and the People’s Choice award from last year. He brought his 44 Magnum version, a chili that started out sweeter than last year’s 44 Colt and ends with a kick to the taste buds that left some grabbing for their drinks and gasping for air.
Bud Dooley won $212.50 in the 50/50 Raffle and donated that back to the chamber during the festivities, and Abigail Olson was presented with a $500 scholarship from the chamber of commerce.
Olson attends Midland University in Fremont, Neb. She has worked on her general education requirements at school so far, but she hopes to gain entry into the nursing program next fall.
More than $1,700 was raised during the fundraising event for the chamber, according to chamber director Jeannie Wortman.
“New entrants this year were Ryan and Stacy Stuck, Community of Christ Church, MV Fire Department, Brandi Messerschmidt and Brooke Meade (B&B Chili), MV School Lunch Cooks, Campo Azul, Rand Community Center, and the Pizza Ranch,” Wortman added.
In the end, the People’s Choice Traveling Trophy was passed from Valley Arms, who won it last year, to B&B Chili.
Messerschmidt said, "I have enjoyed coming for the last several years and thought it would be a lot of fun to enter this year. I never thought I would win the People's Choice Trophy or receive the Second Place Award."
Meade and Messerschmidt earned a cash prize of $38, which they donated back to the chamber of commerce.
Ryan and Stacy Stuck were also surprised to take home the Grand Champion Award. Stacy said, "We just like to cook!"
The award for the best decorations went to the Missouri Valley Community Schools Lunch Ladies.
Valley Arms earned third place in the competition, the Missouri Valley Fire Department earned the hottest chili award, and Meade Services was named the mildest.
“I think this would be a first for this group,” director Cathy Jones, emcee and chamber, said about Meade Services. “I would bet these guys have the record for the longest participation.”
The Community of Christ Church earned The Best Briber award.
“They were using the Lord himself to win,” Jones added. “I am so overwhelmed at the participation, and it is great to see the community staying involved.”
