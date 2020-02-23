Child Care Resource and Referral Region 3 welcomes a new Child Care Consultant serving the area. Lauren Harryman is the new Child Care Consultant from Child Care Resource and Referral, serving Harrison, Monona, Shelby, and east Pottawattamie Counties.
Harryman is from Avoca where she lives with her husband and two children. She enjoys spending time with her family and reading in her spare time.
“I grew up in the Logan/Beebeetown area and graduated from Tri-Center High School,” said Harryman. “I received my Associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Iowa Western and my Bachelor’s degree from Buena Vista University in Educational Studies.”
Harryman has worked in many different roles within childcare and with families over the years. She started her career in childcare as an assistant in an in-home childcare setting. Since then, she has worked as a preschool teacher, working with children with behavioral needs as well as developmental delays, has taught preschool in various settings, has been an assistant director for a large center, and a director of a child care center.
“I have worked with families in multiple different settings as well,” said Harryman. “I am looking forward to meeting everyone and working with you to support your early childhood program.”
At CCR&R, the employees know that when children have access to high quality, safe, nurturing childcare, everyone benefits. That is why CCR&R partners with local the Harrison, Monona, Shelby and East Pottattamie Counties board to provide childcare providers with quality improvement funds so that they may afford to provide the best care for Iowa’s youngest citizens.
If you would like to learn more, contact Child Care Consultant Lauren Harryman at 712-579-4304 or lharryman@westcca.org.
Parents, childcare providers, and community members are encouraged to contact the West Central Community Action regarding Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral’s free services at www.iowaccrr.org or by calling 712-755-7381
The West Central Community Action: Child Care Resource and Referral program is funded by the Iowa Department of Human Services through the Child Care Development Fund.
Find CCR&R on Facebook at “Child Care Resource and Referral of Southwest Iowa.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.