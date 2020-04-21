Blair's new semi-pro football team hopes to start its season July 11 in Missouri.
The Roughriders, who began formation in summer 2019, were originally set to debut Saturday against the Council Bluffs Spartans on the former Dana College football field. That Midwest Football League season, however, was canceled a week after team officials took part in a league-wide conference call discussing play options.
Blair team co-founder Nathan Thorington said the cancellation may have been for the best for his squad.
“It's actually kind of stress reliever,” he said.
Now, the Roughriders plan on debuting their team as members of the Impact Developmental Football League (IDFL). League owner Randall Fields of Omaha said the new IDFL, which has yet to set out on any extended indoor and outdoor play due to COVID-19, is hoping to become a “pipeline” for players to reach higher levels of football.
Fields' league is also using Roughriders office space at Dana College as its corporate headquarters, he confirmed. Campus owner Ed Shada, who hadn't spoken to Fields, noted April 14 that he provided the Roughriders space, wishing the team success in Blair football — a positive for Dana's community — and its league.
Thorington said the Roughriders will start as an 8-man team after a few roster members committed to spring play opted out with the move of the season back to July. The team currently plans to play its opener July 11 in Missouri. The IDFL website — idflnation.com — shows the Midwest Defenders of West Plains, Mo., as the only other team in the 8-man division as of April 15. Eleven-man outdoor football teams starting in June appear to be from Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana and Illinois.
All things considered, including the coronavirus pandemic, Thorington is optimistic Blair's newest football team will be making its debut in 2020.
“I think there's actually a good chance,” he said.
The team has a logo, a red and black color scheme, a home field and a roster in place to make it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.