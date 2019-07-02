Blair, Arlington, Fort Calhoun, Tekamah and Missouri Valley, Iowa, fire departments took part in a controlled burn exercise hosted by Blair Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Saturday at a vacant farmhouse north of Blair.
Rod Jensen, who lived in the house when he was first married, estimated the house was more than 100 years old. He said the house had not been occupied in a dozen years. His brother, Randy Jensen, owns the property.
Blair Fire and Rescue conducted vent, enter and search exercises (VES) and fire investigation training. Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said the controlled burn was an opportunity for newer firefighters to get live fire experience.
The Jensen family has made the property available for Blair Fire and Rescue training for a series of training sessions.
