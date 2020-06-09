With a neighbor's keen eye, a fire didn't do as much damage as was possible at a house Monday in Blair.
The Blair firefighters and police officers responded to the house fire Monday around 4:45 p.m. at 1865 Grant St.
"When we arrived, there was fire and smoke on the southwest corner of the house," Assistant Fire Chief Luke Jones, said. "The neighbor pretty much put it out. We pulled the siding off and a little wood from underneath."
Jones said the cause of the fire was unknown and they were waiting for the state fire marshal to investigate.
