Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers early...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.