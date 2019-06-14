Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore have launched an initiative to recognize Nebraska’s flood heroes for their extraordinary acts of bravery in service of their communities. As the state prepares to honor Nebraskans for their remarkable service, the governor and first lady invite Nebraskans to nominate a hero online by visiting www.nebraskaimpact.com/flood-heroes.
“Nebraskans across our state displayed inspiring courage during March’s natural disaster, and in some cases their actions saved lives,” Ricketts said. “We are asking Nebraskans to share stories of selfless service and heroic deeds so that we can honor the men and women who put their families and communities first. I encourage Nebraskans to take a moment to nominate a hero who stepped up during the blizzards and floods this spring.”
“During the most widespread natural disaster in state history, Nebraskans rose to the challenge to protect their families and assist their neighbors,” Shore said. “Many worked overtime, risked their personal safety, and generously contributed their time and money to give aid to their communities. We look forward to hearing stories of the heroes in our midst. We also want to give them official recognition for their service to our state.”
Flood hero nominations will be reviewed and honorees will be selected and receive recognition later this year.
