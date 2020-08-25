Following a record number for absentee ballots and total voter turnout for the primary election in May, Washington County could again see near record numbers this fall.
This spring, as many voters stayed home due to coronavirus concerns, the county reported 4,897 absentee ballots were returned, smashing the last presidential primary when 711 were returned in 2016. Voter turnout — 41 percent — was the highest in 10 years for a primary.
A record 75 percent of Nebraskans voted by mail in the May primary.
Washington County Clerk Barb Sullivan expects the numbers be high again Nov. 3 after Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Wednesday that every registered voter whose county did not already do so will be mailed an early ballot application.
“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option, Evnen said in a press release. “Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible.”
Even prior to that announcement, Sullivan said her office has received more than 200 requests so far.
“By far, we have a lot more than what I would say is normal,” she said.
The first ballots will be mailed Sept. 28. The deadline to request an early ballot is Oct. 23.
Those Washington County voters who receive an absentee ballot can return them by mail or at the drop box at the courthouse. However, the drop box will not be in its typical location. Due to the justice center construction, the parking lot behind the courthouse, where the box was located, will be closed later this month. The box will instead be located by the main entrance to courthouse.
“It won't be a drive up anymore, unfortunately,” Sullivan said. “There was just no good spot to move it to that people could drive up to without it being a safety concern.”
Another difference from the primary, voters can cast their ballots at the clerk's office through Nov. 2. In-person voting was not allowed during the primary as the courthouse was closed due to the pandemic.
Polling places, of course, will also be open Nov. 3 for in-person voting. Sullivan said the county will use the same polling places as the primary.
Who's filed for election
Board of Supervisors
District 1
Steve Dethlefts, incumbent
District 3
Bob Frahm, incumbent
District 5
Jay P. Anderson, incumbent
District 7
Kevin Barnhill, incumbent
Blair School Board
(Vote for 5)
Deb Parks, incumbent
Kari Loseke, incumbent
Brandi M. Petersen, incumbent
Denise Ray, incumbent
Fort Calhoun School Board
(Vote for 3)
Adam D. Neumann
Kelli A. Shaner, incumbent
Tony Knight
Michael Bonacci, incumbent
Josh Christensen
Arlington School Board
(Vote for 3)
Matt O'Daniel, incumbent
Shanon Willmott, incumbent
Erich Meyer
J.J. Mastny
Chase Kratochvil
Blair City Council
Ward 1
Chris Jensen, incumbent
Ward 2
Andrew Schank
Robert Pearson
Ward 3
Mindy Rump, incumbent
Ward 4
Marty L. Shepard, incumbent
Blair Airport Authority
(Vote for 2)
David E. Johnson, incumbent
Marty Rump
Fort Calhoun City Council
(Vote for 2)
Andy Bowser
John R. Kelly
Kris Richardson
Brian Lasher
Lori Lammers, incumbent, write-in
Board of Trustees
Village of Arlington
(Vote for 2)
Scott M. Pokorny, incumbent
Village of Herman
(Vote for 2)
Jason Christiansen
Nancy Peters, incumbent
Village of Kennard
(Vote for 3)
Brian Nielsen
Clinton Pearson, incumbent
Village of Washington
(Vote for 3)
Andy Dundis
Connie J. Cheek, incumbent
Louis L. Kologenski, incumbent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.