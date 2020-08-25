Election
Washington County voting

Following a record number for absentee ballots and total voter turnout for the primary election in May, Washington County could again see near record numbers this fall.

This spring, as many voters stayed home due to coronavirus concerns, the county reported 4,897 absentee ballots were returned, smashing the last presidential primary when 711 were returned in 2016. Voter turnout — 41 percent — was the highest in 10 years for a primary.

A record 75 percent of Nebraskans voted by mail in the May primary.

Washington County Clerk Barb Sullivan expects the numbers be high again Nov. 3 after Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Wednesday that every registered voter whose county did not already do so will be mailed an early ballot application.

“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option, Evnen said in a press release. “Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible.”

Even prior to that announcement, Sullivan said her office has received more than 200 requests so far.

“By far, we have a lot more than what I would say is normal,” she said.

The first ballots will be mailed Sept. 28. The deadline to request an early ballot is Oct. 23.

Those Washington County voters who receive an absentee ballot can return them by mail or at the drop box at the courthouse. However, the drop box will not be in its typical location. Due to the justice center construction, the parking lot behind the courthouse, where the box was located, will be closed later this month. The box will instead be located by the main entrance to courthouse.

“It won't be a drive up anymore, unfortunately,” Sullivan said. “There was just no good spot to move it to that people could drive up to without it being a safety concern.”

Another difference from the primary, voters can cast their ballots at the clerk's office through Nov. 2. In-person voting was not allowed during the primary as the courthouse was closed due to the pandemic.

Polling places, of course, will also be open Nov. 3 for in-person voting. Sullivan said the county will use the same polling places as the primary.

Who's filed for election

Board of Supervisors

District 1

Steve Dethlefts, incumbent

District 3

Bob Frahm, incumbent

District 5

Jay P. Anderson, incumbent

District 7

Kevin Barnhill, incumbent

Blair School Board

(Vote for 5)

Deb Parks, incumbent

Kari Loseke, incumbent

Brandi M. Petersen, incumbent

Denise Ray, incumbent

Fort Calhoun School Board

(Vote for 3)

Adam D. Neumann

Kelli A. Shaner, incumbent

Tony Knight

Michael Bonacci, incumbent

Josh Christensen

Arlington School Board

(Vote for 3)

Matt O'Daniel, incumbent

Shanon Willmott, incumbent

Erich Meyer

J.J. Mastny

Chase Kratochvil

Blair City Council

Ward 1

Chris Jensen, incumbent

Ward 2

Andrew Schank

Robert Pearson

Ward 3

Mindy Rump, incumbent

Ward 4

Marty L. Shepard, incumbent

Blair Airport Authority

(Vote for 2)

David E. Johnson, incumbent

Marty Rump

Fort Calhoun City Council

(Vote for 2)

Andy Bowser

John R. Kelly

Kris Richardson

Brian Lasher

Lori Lammers, incumbent, write-in

Board of Trustees

Village of Arlington

(Vote for 2)

Scott M. Pokorny, incumbent

Village of Herman

(Vote for 2)

Jason Christiansen

Nancy Peters, incumbent

Village of Kennard

(Vote for 3)

Brian Nielsen

Clinton Pearson, incumbent

Village of Washington

(Vote for 3)

Andy Dundis

Connie J. Cheek, incumbent

Louis L. Kologenski, incumbent

