On Tuesday, Washington County Clerk Barb Sullivan said during a Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting held through video conferencing that the state of Nebraska is still planning on having in-person voting for the May 12 primary election.
Sullivan said information regarding the primary election has been changing continuously. The informational changes come as local and state residents and government organizations respond to and hope to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease also known as novel coronavirus.
Sullivan said she had hoped the state would move to only having mail-in ballots since if precautions for COVID-19 must remain in place until the primary election, it could be difficult to find poll workers and follow safety guidelines.
"You're still not alleviating the problem, and the problem is having 10 people in a room," she said.
Though the state is still planning on having in-person voting, Sullivan said the office of Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen may likely, but has not yet said it would, pay for and complete mass mailings of applications for absentee ballots to registered Nebraska voters. The state also said it would provide sanitary kits to polling places, Sullivan said.
A link to request a mail-in ballot is available on the county website. Voters wishing to vote via absentee ballot must mail or fax the application to the county election office in Blair.
If in-person voting continues for the election, Sullivan said she is sure people would show up to vote even though absentee ballots are available. She said she has had multiple people who usually volunteer to be poll workers decide they didn't want to work this year because of COVID-19.
"Most of the poll workers are in the at-risk age," Supervisor Steve Kruger, District-6 Arlington, said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states that people 65 and older are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Sullivan said it could be hard to find poll workers because of people taking precautions for the disease and because poll workers already need to be from multiple political affiliations, such as Republican, Democrat or independent.
Should precautions for COVID-19 need to remain in place by May 12, Sullivan said Nebraska may follow the lead of other states which have postponed their primaries to a later date.
"My theory is that might be what they're going to do," she said.
