People are feeling the pinch financially as businesses close and the coronavirus makes its way through the country.
Nebraska Iowa Supply Company wants to help people in need with a free sandwich at the Blair Petromart locations. The choices will be ham and cheese, turkey and cheese, or chicken salad sandwiches with chips and an apple or an orange.
In addition to providing free sandwiches, they are providing a free hot meal on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Eastgate Street location to people with badges from the police department, fire department, hospital and military, including veterans. The Wednesday meal includes chicken on Wednesday and Mexican food on Friday.
Caitlyn Schaeffer, director of Human Resources for Nebraska Iowa Supply Company, said the sandwiches and meals will be available through May 1.
“We are doing this because of how many people have been affected by the coronavirus,” she said. “There's a lot of people who might find especially on the weekends that they need food and with many getting laid off it’s putting a financial strain on them. We wanted to find a way to help the community.”
When a truck driver at the Eastgate location found out what they were doing, he made a donation to the cause.
"He said he was blessed to still be working and wanted to do some good too," Schaeffer said. "It's really cool to hear."The head chef at the Eastgate location will be making the sandwiches."
Petromart and Iowa Nebraska Supply Company are owned by Mark Lippincott.
“Our Petromart teams are the heart and soul behind this initiative and bringing this idea to life," Lippincott said. "We hope the sandwich meals provide relief for those who need it and that the badge meals show appreciation for the people in our community who are working every day to protect it.”
