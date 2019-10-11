The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will launch a modernized vehicle registration and titling system Oct. 15. “VicToRy” replaces a program in place since the early 1990s.
Developed by FAST Enterprises, VicToRy will be used to register more than 2.5 million vehicles annually and collect nearly $720 million in titling and registration revenue for state and local entities.
Given the importance of the system, updating and maintaining its integrity is essential to the functioning of all levels of government within the state. Work began in March 2018 in conjunctions with all 93 county treasurers, the state auditor and state treasurer offices, the Nebraska Association of County Officials, business partners and other key stakeholders.
“We are excited to deliver the VicToRy system on time and on budget to replace the current aging system,” said Rhonda Lahm, director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. “The project has been an incredible example of stakeholder reaching across traditional barriers to deliver a successful system. Working closely with our partners in county treasurer offices and other state agencies has allowed us to deliver a product to meet our collective needs.”
The modernized system will expand online services with one of the new features being the ability to check the status of specialty plates online. Organizations using fleet services will be able to complete registrations online with a new streamlined process. VicToRy will also deliver a number of unseen efficiencies, such as automating manual processes, thereby reducing the opportunity for errors. There will be fewer and more simplified forms for customers to complete. The modernized system also promises to deliver a number of enhancements aimed at improving fraud prevention and detection.
