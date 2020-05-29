The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced that Jordan Rishel and Matthew Reed have been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIII.
Rishel has served as executive director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce in Blair for the past eight years. She is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber Institute of Organizational Management and has served on the Mid America Chamber Executives board.
She attended both University of Nebraska at Omaha and Metro Community College, focusing on psychology and sociology.
Rishel is the past president of the Washington County Food Pantry board. She is a board member of the Blair Optimist Club where she served as president for three terms and was named Optimist of the Year. She is a member of the Blair Rotary and served as both president and secretary. She is a graduate of Leadership Washington County. Originally from upstate New York, Rishel is the mother of two children, Hudson and Brooklyn.
Reed is the director of network engineering for Great Plains Communications. He has been with Great Plains Communications since 1999. In his current role, he engineers and designs long haul transport network and layer 2 regional/metro networks; manages the budget for network engineering and manages a team of 22 individuals that support the network operations.
He is a graduate of Southeast Community College and Mid-Plains Community College and holds several professional certifications.
Reed participated in ICAN’s Defining Leadership for Men program, volunteers with his church and is an active member of the Nebraska Telephone Association.
Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.
Participants have been selected from different regions of the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. All candidates have demonstrated an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.
The program consists of six sessions covering a broad range of key Nebraska issues including economic development, health care, education, agriculture, government and policy development.
Due to restrictions associated with COVID-19, the start date for Class XIII has been delayed, with orientation beginning in September and sessions concluding in April 2021. Sessions will be conducted throughout various locations of the state.
