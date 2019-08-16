The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Blueprint Nebraska, in cooperation with Blair Area Chamber of Commerce, invite area residents to attend one of 30 fall legislative forums being held across the state. In Blair, the forum will be 11:30 a.m. October 2 at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. Special guests will include state Sen. Ben Hansen.
To make reservations, contact Jordan Rishel at Jordan@blairchamber.org or 402-533-4455 by Sept. 20.
Attendees will be among the first Nebraska residents to get an in-person briefing on the results of the Blueprint Nebraska strategic planning process.
Executives from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry will also provide a brief overview of the 2019 legislative session and help answer questions about legislative initiatives that could affect business and industry decision-making in 2020 and beyond.
Executive Director of Blueprint Nebraska Jim Smith is providing an outline of the vision, aspirations and initiatives adopted through one of the largest statewide, public input processes on economic growth. Blueprint Nebraska gathered feedback from 2,000 residents and leaders at more than 60 events across 30 regions of the state and from 5,000 more through a survey. It also benefited from the insights of more than 320 industry council members, representing diverse regions and sectors. The result is a long-term, strategic plan for the state with measurable economic objectives and specific recommendations to boost prosperity for all.
By 2030, the Blueprint Nebraska initiatives strives to:
• Make Nebraska a top-three state to live in according to various national rankings;
• Create 25,000 jobs;
• Grow annual income of Nebraskans by $15,000;
• Add 43,000 18-to-34-year-old residents in Nebraska by 2030; and
• Boost research and development investment by $200 million annually.
“The forums are just as much about listening as they are about sharing,” Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone said. “We can keep our ear to the ground on important issues facing businesses, industries and our communities every day, so that we can more effectively represent them at the Capitol each year.”
