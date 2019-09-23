Around 250 Blair and Washington County residents raised nearly $5,000 for the families of Heidy Martinez and Jaycoby Estrada at the Blair Strong Martinez and Estrada fundraiser Sunday at South Creek Wedding and Events.
Martinez died July 5 in a rollover accident on County Road 18, a half-mile west of County Road 23. Estrada died Aug. 23 after being struck by a semi while riding his bicycle across the intersection at 19th and Washington streets.
Martinez is survived by her parents, Jose and Yeny; her sisters, Jadin, Leah, Makayla and Makenzie; and grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jaycoby is survived by his parents, John and Melissa; siblings, Seth, Alycia, Abbigale, Zane and Malcom; grandparents, John and Paula Retelsdorf of Omaha, Kim Cartwright of Oklahoma, Alan Pittaway of Ohio and Anthony and Vicki Estrada of California.
Molly Meeves, who helped organize the event with her husband, Aarron, said $4,700 was raised for the Martinez and Estrada families, who will each get 50 percent of the money raised.
Meeves said the total donation amount will end up higher because a portion of South Creek's food sales from the event will add to the total.
The $4,700 raised came from raffle ticket sales, a silent auction and a free-will donation jar at the venue's entrance. An estimated 250 people came to the four-hour event, which also featured live music by Revival Band, The Oddits and the Meeves' band Rustic Gold.
Aarron Meeves estimated 75 to 85 local businesses helped support the event and the Martinez and Estrada families through donating items or services to the silent auction, cash donations or donating to the families GoFundMe pages.
"It's overwhelming the amount of support we've seen," he said.
