Nearly 7,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours, which varied by college during the spring semester. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
- College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
- College of Architecture, top 10% of students in the college; Dean Katherine S. Ankerson.
- College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
- College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
- College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
- College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
- College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Interim Dean Amy Struthers.
- Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Charles O'Connor.
- Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Following is a list of area honorees by hometown, with year in school at the start of the semester, college(s) and major(s).
Honey Creek: Darby LaRayne Thomas, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education.
Logan: Abigail Frances Ridder, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental studies.
Persia: Luke Ausdemore, senior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
Woodbine: Hailey Grace Ryerson, freshman, Dean's List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication.
Woodbine: Faith Elizabeth Spencer, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.