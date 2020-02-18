The Nebraska Capitol Conference (NCC) is adding four schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
The conference's Board of Principals approved the additions of Logan View, Yutan and Conestoga on Wednesday, while Louisville was approved in June 2019.
The additions will give the NCC 10 schools overall. Arlington, Fort Calhoun, Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West, Raymond Central and Syracuse area currently members of the conference.
“We are excited about the expansion of our league,” said NCC President Brad Jacobsen of Ashland-Greenwood in a conference release. “We are proud of the traditions of opportunities for students athletically, in the arts and academically, and are excited to have some new partners.”
The conference added four schools after last summer's news of the new Trailblazer Conference. Platteview and Wahoo were already set to leave the NCC to join that league before expansion news was announced.
“The addition of these schools fit our vision of what the NCC has been in it's history and provide a nice geographic expansion for our future,” Jacobsen said.
The Nebraska Capitol Conference was created in 1979 after a conference of the same name was disbanded. The previous NCC included Arlington, Ashland, Centennial, Elkhorn, Gretna, Norris, Platteview, Raymond Central, Wahoo and Waverly.
Bennington and David City were also apart of past arrangements of the conference.
Next school year, the Trailblazer Conference will be made up of the Warriors, Trojans, Beatrice and Ralston, but also Nebraska City and Plattsmouth, who are current members of the Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC).
Blair competes in the EMC and will continue to in 2020-2021 with new high school Elkhorn North joining this fall. Bennington, Elkhorn, Norris and Waverly are also set to be members of the newly configured EMC after the moves of the Pioneers and Blue Devils.
