National Night Out, an annual event regularly hosted by the Blair Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Blair Fire and Rescue, has been canceled.
National Night Out is celebrated annually by communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases around the world the first Tuesday in August. The event, which was scheduled for Aug. 4, aims to foster positive community relationships by engaging the public with education, demonstrations, hands-on activities and in-person interaction.
But with uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the difficulties in properly following social distancing guidelines at the event, Blair Police Chief Joe Lager said this year's event was canceled for public safety.
"One, we can't give out the hot dogs that we normally do, and you're going to have a bunch of first responders all in one place interacting directly with the public, so we just thought it was not a very good idea," he said.
Lager said the Fraternal Order of Police usually grills hot dogs and hands them out, but restrictions and precautions due to the coronavirus would prevent that from happening this year.
"And that's a big draw with the kids," Lager said. "It's also two weeks before school, so I didn't want to have something with all the kids that were there … I'm irritated about it, but it's the right thing to do right now."
Lager said it's unlikely the event would be held at a later date. Rather, the event is planned to continue next year at it's regular date.
