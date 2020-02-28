The gym at Arlington High School could be filled with more than 80 people giving the gift of life by donating blood at the annual blood drive from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4, hosted by the National Honor Society (NHS).
"We have 83 appointment spots, which can be a big task for a small community," Nicole Sok, NHS sponsor, said. "But we know we have a lot of community support and we are hopeful that we can get all of those slots filled."
Sok said the preparation by NHS members has paid off with each of the last three drives exceeding their donation goal by 10 or more units of blood.
"This year is our biggest goal yet," she said.
Sok said hosting the blood drive is important for many reasons.
"For the National Honor Society members who help to put it on, it helps them see all the work that goes into putting on a large event like this, and they get experience doing some of those pieces such as designing flyers, talking to students about donating and calling community members for donations," she said. "Those things can be scary for some students, but these are great learning opportunities for them."
It fills a need in the community and also helps educate the students.
"Because the drive is hosted at school and it is easy for students to attend, it allows students to become familiar with the process of giving blood," Sok said. "Sometimes students can be scared of the needle or the pain or something else, but if they have the opportunity to give blood in a familiar environment with their friends, they can usually get over those fears and have a great donor experience."
Getting over fears may continue to help people in the long run.
"Hopefully, this helps to create donors for life," she said.
Contact Nicole Sok at nicole.sok@apseagles.org or 402-478-4171 with questions, or go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
