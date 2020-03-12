Jennie Williamson, a Nashville Christian recording artist, will present the “God is Great! concert” on March 17 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. with a dinner one hour before.
The concert is part of the annual get together with St. Paul's Lutheran School in West Point. They will bring around 100 students.
"We will have a joint lunch, and then have an afternoon concert," principal Larry Wooster said. "Williamson is a high-energy performer who writes her own music. This should be an exciting concert."
Wooster said he has been in touch with Three Rivers Public Health District in regard to the coronavirus outbreak.
"In light of the COVID-19 virus, I contacted Three Rivers Public Health District and they said, considering what is going on right now, they would advise us to make no changes in our plans and to continue with the dinner and concert as scheduled," he said. "That was good news for us."
