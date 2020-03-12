Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 28F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 28F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.