MVHS LEFT
Buy Now

MVHS Senior Awards Day set for May 12

By Matt Gengler

sport@missourivalleytimes.com

The Missouri Valley High School virtual Scholarship Honors and Awards Day will be held on Tuesday, May 12, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

It can be viewed on the Missouri Valley Community Schools Facebook page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.