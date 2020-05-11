MVHS Senior Awards Day set for May 12
By Matt Gengler
The Missouri Valley High School virtual Scholarship Honors and Awards Day will be held on Tuesday, May 12, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
It can be viewed on the Missouri Valley Community Schools Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.