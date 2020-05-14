Final embraces and lifelong dreams will be realized for 60 students at Missouri Valley High School on Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri Valley High School virtual graduation has been set for Sunday, May 17, beginning at 2 p.m., at the high school gymnasium. This will not be an in-person ceremony, but will be made available online for graduates and their families. There will also be a public viewing option via Facebook and YouTube. Technical details are being finalized this week.
The program is expected to last 45-60 minutes.
After the ceremony, graduates will drive to the high school and be directed through a drive-thru diploma pick-up. Directions and details will be sent to the graduates and their families. The public will not be able to attend this event.
After the diplomas have been issued, the Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Missouri Valley Police Department will escort the graduating class on a route through Missouri Valley that will include the downtown main street. Community members are encouraged to come and salute the graduates from their cars, front yards, or community sidewalks. Businesses are encouraged to decorate the front of their stores with banners and signs.
Principal Kristie Kruckman added, “Let’s find a way to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 as they begin the journey to the next portion of their lives.”
Both the school district and community encourage everyone to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Emma Anunson, Travis L. Baker, Gavin Bartalini, Grace Borgaila, Patty Bostwick, Jacobb Bowman, Justin Boyd, Andy Bradley, Stephanie Jeanne Bradley, Madison Kaylynn Buffum;
Kimberlyn Grace Christensen, Noah Clausen, Damien J. Conant, Ashlyn Dakota Cook, Krista Cook, Dalton Cooper, Kinsey D. Crispin, Ross Duane Garner, Evan C. Gutzmer, Lane Harper;
Abigail Harrison, Samuel W. Hatcher, Nicholas Haynes, Morghan Herman, Marissa Hernandez, Payton Hilts, Jesse Lucas Howell, Carson Huffman, Julia Grace Janssen, Emma Katharina Jimmerson;
Jon Johnson, Jon D. Kaiser, Stevie Kean, Lucas Adrian Kline, Samuel Kyle, Jed Gilbert Kyle, Brianna Ladd, Maddy Lager, Taylor M. Lager, Caleb A. Livengood;
Tyler Erik Robert Marcum, William D. May, Caitlynn Nicholl McClain, Cristian “Xander” Medina, Taylor F. Morey, Andrew Murray, Alex Edward Neil, Jacob Sean Polzin, Sarah Putnam, Mackenzie Ronk;
Randall Ethan Ross, Zaira Trovato, Robert Eric Wagner, Marvin R. Watts, Drew James West, Sam West, Melodie K. Weston, Shelbie L. Winchester, Megan R. Winchester, Trinity Wohlers.
