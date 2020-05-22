The Missouri Valley Class of 2020 received their high school diplomas on May 17.
After COVID-19 restricted guidelines, the MVHS Senior Class was led through town for the Class of 2020 Senior Parade sendoff.
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 5:23 pm
The Missouri Valley Class of 2020 received their high school diplomas on May 17.
After COVID-19 restricted guidelines, the MVHS Senior Class was led through town for the Class of 2020 Senior Parade sendoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.