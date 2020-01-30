AYSO registration continues this week
The Missouri Valley American Youth Soccer Organization registration starts this week, and is open to every girl and boy between 4 and 14 years of age.
Online registration is open between Jan. 13 through Feb. 16, as families, parents and volunteers can register at http://ayso.bluesombrero.com/region451. Online registration is required for all players.
Jerseys and uniforms can be purchased during the online registration, as all players are required to have a Missouri Valley AYSO soccer jersey for games.
This program relies heavily upon volunteers, and during the online registration process, parents can indicate whether they plan on volunteering, or choose the opt out fee.
Questions can be sent to missourivalleyayso@gmail.com or look them up on the Facebook page at Missouri Valley AYSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.