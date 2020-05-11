Here is the form we are asking the area high school seniors to fill out. It is up to the high school senior if they want to participate.
Senior Photo is required. Deadline is by Saturday by 12 noon for the next week's edition. We will run these all the way through June.
It is available for Seniors at West Harrison, Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine, and Boyer Valley.
Feel free to share among high school classmates, This is a keepsake, a year you will never forget.
MV Times--News, Sr. Reflections -- Class of 2020
High School Senior Reflections – Class of 2020
Name:
Parents:
Siblings (age, grade):
High School Activities, Participation years:
EXAMPLE:
Band, Choir, Clubs, Arts, FCCLA, FFA, other groups
You completed the first semester of your senior year, what were you looking forward to in the second semester?
Besides the classes, what was your favorite part of high school?
What are you going to miss the most about walking the school hallways?
High School Sports, Participation years:
EXAMPLE:
Boys – football, 4 years, 2-year captain, Team MVP, Best lineman; basketball, 4 years, cross county, 3 years participant, most hustle; wrestling, 4 years, most pins; basketball, top rebounder; baseball, most singles; HS Team manager
Girls – volleyball, 4 years, captain, set school record in (blank); cross country, 3 year captain, state champions; basketball, dish queen (assists); softball – defensive standout. HS Cheerleader (FB, BB, Wr), Dance Team; HS Team Manager
You get the idea, list how many years you were out, any school records or team awards, honors you may have earned
What sport were you planning to be out for?
How many years have you been out?
What is your best high school sports memory?
ABOUT THE STUDENT
Favorite movie:
Favorite food, drink:
Favorite In-School hobby:
Favorite Out-of-School hobby:
Favorite music (type, group or song):
Favorite form of Social Media:
Favorite sports movie:
Favorite sports drink:
Favorite pre-game meal:
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals:
Favorite college sports team:
Favorite pro sports team:
Favorite school subject:
Favorite school teacher:
Who is your biggest role model, why?
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t?
Who is your favorite high school teacher? If you could say anything to him/her, what would it be?
What is your favorite teachers most frequent line, phrase?
What was your reaction when you heard second semester, school year had been cancelled?
What has been your favorite high school memory?
What has been your favorite high school sports memory?
Do you have any advice to underclassmen?
What are your plans after high school?
What changes were made to your high school graduation party?
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- What is your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family? How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
