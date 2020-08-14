Missouri Valley Community School District welcomed their 2020-2021 new hires.
Emily Sidders is the new third grade teacher. Kindergarten teacher, Bailey White joins elementary staff, as do first grade teacher Carly Miller, fourth grade teacher Caitlin Morris, preschool teacher Robyn Lammers.
Missouri Valley elementary students will also have a new para-educator, Steffany Gray and a nurse, Megan Phillips, which they will share with the middle school.
Taylor Killpack is the new middle school math teacher.
Three new staff members join the high school team. They are Judy Rodewald, high school special education; Delaney Ettleman, high school math, and Leana Goodrich, high school vocal.
