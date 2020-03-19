MV’s Kyle signs with Briar Cliff
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Missouri Valley’s Jed Kyle stood in the football huddle at the Missouri Valley stadium in the fall of 2019 realizing he was in the midst of taking his final snaps for his Big Reds football team. Once the ball was snapped, he fired out of his starting position looking for the next downfield block, giving room for the Big Reds ball carrier. The adrenaline from the one play and one snap is the feeling most offensive and defensive linemen can appreciate.
Fast forward to March 10, 2020 – that feeling was amplified. Kyle signed his letter of intent to continue playing football and throwing discus in track for Briar Cliff University in Sioux City this fall.
“Any decision that will affect the rest of your life is going to be difficult,” stated Kyle. This decision is one I’ve been preparing for the last couple of years. When it came time to make this decision, it wasn’t too hard to commit.”
The idea of playing college athletics started to get serious last fall during Kyle’s final varsity football season. He had long discussions with his good friend, Arron Olson who is wrestling at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. Olson helped Kyle figure out both of his strengths and how to improve upon his weaknesses.
“I was looking at Briar Cliff for a while, even before talking with Arron (Olson),” Kyle stated. “I had several private schools taking a look at me about both track and football, but none were close to home that was financially beneficial to me.”
Kyle’s last college choices boiled down to Briar Cliff (Sioux City), Nebraska-Omaha (Omaha, Neb.), and Iowa Western Community College (Council Bluffs).
“Briar Cliff made the decision easy for me,” Kyle added. “Their athletic opportunities were a great fit for me, and they would help keep me motivated to take my studies seriously. I’m going to be on a small campus, which is a best case scenario for me.”
Kyle has been a three-sport standout for the Big Reds, participating in football, basketball and track. But Kyle said football is by far his favorite, due to the competitiveness and brotherhood he shares with his teammates. While in track, the senior discus thrower enjoys the technical aspect and mindset it takes to throw the discus.
“There isn’t a better feeling than doing well on the football field. If the backfield is enjoying the success, than as a linemen we know we did our job,” Kyle added. “I developed a passion for track once I finally broke through the intermediate stage of the sport. The whole process of how I can get my body to move better and create as much torque as possible is very rewarding. The attention to detail that goes into it doesn’t’ compare to a single act in any other sport.”
Kyle concluded, “I know I’m going to have to step up my game, as I’m going to need to improve my speed, strength and agility to compete at the next level. I’m going to work hard to reach my goals for myself, my family and Missouri Valley, but I’m ready for the next part of my journey.”
Kyle is the son of Ron and Judy Kyle, and he plans on majoring in exercise science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.