Jed Kyle (front, center) signed his letter of intent on Tuesday afternoon to continue playing football and throwing discuss on the track team for Briar Cliff University in Sioux City starting this fall. Family and coaches shown with Kyle include seated in the front row, from left, Ron Kyle, Jed Kyle and Judy Kyle. Standing in back include, from left, Missouri Valley Coach Ryan Victor, Briar Cliff Coach Titus Brothers, Briar Cliff Coach Peyton Bailey, Maren Evans, grandparents Chalres and Sally Kyle, Briar Cliff Coach Ulysses Hall, Missouri Valley Coach Rick Barker.