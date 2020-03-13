KyleSignswBriarCliff.jpg
Buy Now

Jed Kyle (front, center) signed his letter of intent on Tuesday afternoon to continue playing football and throwing discuss on the track team for Briar Cliff University in Sioux City starting this fall. Family and coaches shown with Kyle include seated in the front row, from left, Ron Kyle, Jed Kyle and Judy Kyle. Standing in back include, from left, Missouri Valley Coach Ryan Victor, Briar Cliff Coach Titus Brothers, Briar Cliff Coach Peyton Bailey, Maren Evans, grandparents Chalres and Sally Kyle, Briar Cliff Coach Ulysses Hall, Missouri Valley Coach Rick Barker.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Missouri Valley's Jed Kyle signed with Briar Cliff on Tuesday afternoon in Missouri Valley. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.