Big Reds, Panthers land WIC diamond honors
by Matt Gengler
The summer diamond season wrapped up last week, and the area all-conference teams were finally released.
Seven Panthers, four Big Reds collect WIC honors
Logan-Magnolia led the two area squads in the Western Iowa All-Conference honor teams with seven area selections. Missouri Valley added four total selections
Lo-Ma’s Dylan Cunard and Tre Melby were first team selections, while Barrett Pitt and Joe Hedger were second team choices.
Missouri Valley had one choice, as Jed Kyle landed on second team.
Lo-Ma’s Colton Hanlon, Jacob Fetter and Kaleb Hatcher, along with Missouri Valley’s Cole Lange, Alec Fichter, Gage Clausen and Lane Harper collected honorable mention status.
2020 Western Iowa All-Conference Honor Teams
Baseball
2020 WIC Baseball – Final Standings
*Underwood 6-1 12-5
Logan-Magnolia 6-2 11-3
#Treynor 5-3 12-8
Audubon 5-3 10-8
Tri-Center 5-3 9-4
AHSTW 3-4 5-5
IKM-Manning 3-3 3-6
Mo. Valley 1-7 3-11
Riverside 0-8 0-10
*2020 WIC Regular Season champions
#2020 State Baseball Qualifyer
2020 Western Iowa All-Conference Baseball Teams
FIRST TEAM
Underwood: Blake Hall (jr.); Nick Ravlin (sr.); Zach Tetan (sr.);
Logan-Magnolia: Dylan Cunard (sr.); Tre Melby (jr.);
Treynor: Nate McCombs (sr.); Jaxon Schumacher (fr.);
Audubon: Schuyler Schultes (sr.); Gavin Smith (soph.);
Tri-Center: Trevor Carlson (sr.); Kaleb Smith (sr.);
AHSTW: Sam Porter (sr.); Joel Sampson (sr.).
SECOND TEAM
Underwood: Tyler Boothby (jr.);
Logan-Magnolia: Barret Pitt (sr.); Joe Hedger (jr.);
Treynor: Drew Petersen (sr.); Kristian Martens (sr.);
Audubon: Joel Klocke (jr.);
Tri-Center: Trent Kozeal (jr.); Brett McGee (jr.);
AHSTW: Joey Cunningham (sr.);
IKM-Manning: Nolan Ramsey (soph.); Amos Rasmussen (soph.); Max Nielsen (soph.).
Missouri Valley: Jed Kyle (sr.);
Area Honorable Mentions
Logan-Magnolia: Colton Hanlon (sr.), Jacob Fetter (jr.); Kaleb Hatcher (jr.).
Missouri Valley: Alec Fichter (jr.); Cole Lange (jr.); Gage Clausen (jr.); Lane Harper (sr.).
MV’s Cook, Lo-Ma’s Evans glove first team honors
A total of 13 players from Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley earned Western Iowa Conference honors released last week.
Missouri Valley’s Ashlyn Cook and Logan-Magnolia’s Amelia Evans earned first team honors.
Lo-Ma’s Megan Dunn, Erikah Rife and Abby Hiatt were second team selections.
Missouri Valley’s Emma Jimmerson, Maddy Lager, Payton Hilts, Julia Janssen, Bailey Divelbess and Tori Porter, along with Lo-Ma’s Samantha Yoder and Reanna Rife landed honorable mention status.
Softball
2020 WIC Softball – Final Standings
*Riverside 7-0 13-6
#Underwood 6-2 14-5
Logan-Magnolia 4-2 9-6
AHSTW 4-4 10-8
Audubon 4-4 11-9
Treynor 4-4 9-5
IKM-Manning 2-5 3-11
Missouri Valley 2-6 4-13
Tri-Center 1-7 1-15
*2020 WIC Regular Season champions
#2020 State Softball Qualifyer.
2020 Western Iowa All-Conference Softball Teams
FIRST TEAM
Riverside: Kenna Ford (jr.); Gracie Bluml (sr.); Ashlynn Amdor (sr.);
Underwood: Ella Pierce (jr.); Maddie Pierce (jr.); Erin McMains (sr.);
Logan-Magnolia: Amelia Evans (soph.);
Treynor: Alyssa Keller (jr.); Stella Umphreys (jr.); Jadyn Huisman (8th);
AHSTW: Kailey Jones (jr.);
Audubon: Leah Subbert (sr.);
Missouri Valley: Ashlyn Cook (sr.);
SECOND TEAM
Underwood: Macy Van Fossen (jr.); Grace Pierce (fr.);
Logan-Magnolia: Erikah Rife (soph.); Abby Hiatt (8th); Megan Dunn (sr.);
AHSTW: Sydney Zimmerman (sr.); Ally Myers (soph.);
Audubon: Katelyn Nielsen (jr.); Johanna Sauers (jr.);
Treynor: Tori Castle (sr.); Keelea Navara (soph.).
IKM-Manning: Emily Kerkhoff (sr.);
Tri-Center: Hailey Chishom (soph.);
Area Honorable Mentions
Logan-Magnolia: Reanna Rife (sr.); Samantha Yoder (soph.).
Missouri Valley: Julia Janssen (sr.); Maddy Lager (sr.); Payton Hilts (sr.); Emma Jimmerson (sr.); Bailey Divelbess (soph.); Tori Porter (fr.).
2020 WIC All-Academic Team - Summer
(must be a senior, maintain a cumulative 3.25 grade point average)
Baseball
AHSTW: Sam Porter, Joel Sampson, Clayton Akers, Brody Langer, Joey Goins.
Audubon: Skyler Schultes, Morgan Christiansen, Jackson Jensen, Luke Mosinski, Marcus Olsen.
IKM-Manning: Will Jorgensen, Ben Lingle.
Logan-Magnolia: Dylan Cunard, Barret Pitt, Colton Hanlon.
Riverside: Jacob Erickson.
Treynor: Will Halverson, Wyatt James, Kristian Martens, Quinn Navara, Drew Petersen.
Tri-Center: Gage Garrison, Kaleb Smith, Tom Turner, Ray McPhillips.
Underwood: Nick Ravlin, Zach Teten, Isaac Hellman.
Softball
AHSTW: Paige Osweiler, Baylee Meyers, Tristin Heiney, Madison Thorton, Sydney Zimmerman.
IKM-Manning: Lexi Branning, Emily Kerkhoff, Mya Nelson, Miranda Benton.
Logan-Magnolia: Megan Dunn, Reanna Rife.
Missouri Valley: Ashlyn Cook, Abby Harrison, Payton Hilts, Julia Janssen, Emma Jimmerson.
Riverside: Meghan Reed, Gracie Bluml, Ashlynn Amdor.
Treynor: Tori Castle, Kennedy Elwood, Chloe Gregory.
Tri-Center: Amanda Brich.
Underwood: Erin McMains, Paige Marcantonio.
