MVHS Dance performance set for Feb. 14
The Missouri Valley Dance Team Showcase night will be held this Friday, starting at 6 p.m. Students are asked to arrive between 5:30-5:45 p.m. at the high school multi-purpose room
Any questions, please contact Whitney Reisz at wreisz@movalleycsd.org.
