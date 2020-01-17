MVHS Dance Showcase set for Feb. 14
The Missouri Valley High School Dance Camp will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, in the multi-purpose room.
Practices for the camp will be held on Feb. 9, and are shown below, with grades, followed by time. Coaches ask that participants arrive 15 minutes prior to start time.
Pre-K through Second Grade: 1 – 2 p.m.
Third through Fifth Grades: 2 – 3 p.m.
Sixth through Eighth grades: 3 – 4 p.m.
Dance Team Showcase night will be held on Feb. 14, starting at 6 p.m. Students are asked to arrive between 5:30-5:45 p.m.
Registration forms were sent home on Wednesday, and are requested to be returned to the school office by Wednesday, Jan. 22. Any questions, please contact Whitney Reisz at wreisz@movalleycsd.org.
