Music in the Park
Music in the Park, hosted by the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce, returned to Missouri Valley City Park on Thursday, June 4, with the John Worsham Band entertaining a crowd of around 80 people. The John Worsham Band includes John Worsham on lead guitar and vocals, David Murphy on piano and vocals, Mark Haar on bass, and Michael De Luca on drums. The annual music event is held on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. during the month of June. The band on June 18 is Robert Glaser & the Gravy Dippers. 

 Brad Swenson

