What can be better than warm soup and a concert showing off the skills of the music programs at Arlington Public Schools?
The Arlington Music Boosters, band and choir students are hosting its annual soup supper at 5:30 p.m.Feb. 3 in the Arlington Elementary School gym. They will serve chicken noodle soup and chili, with celery, carrots, crackers and dessert.
Tickets for the event can be purchased from any band or choir student, at the AHS office or at the door on the night of the event.
The concert features the elementary bands, middle school band, high school band and jazz bands, as well as the middle school choir and show choir. The high school choir will preview the Variety Show and the high school show choir also will perform.
This year's fundraiser will raise money for the general fund, which is used for teacher grants, scholarships and other items that the teachers may ask for. Other funds go into the student accounts which can be used for music-related things.
"Some examples include paying for their band instruments, show choir costumes or the music trip," Music Boosters board member Cindy Martens said.
The AHS band and choir will be traveling to Oklahoma City this year.
"The soup supper is a fundraising opportunity for the Arlington Music Boosters but it is also a great way for the community to see what Arlington music is doing,"Allison Mastny, AHS instrumental music teacher, said. "Audience members get to experience several different groups and different age ranges. In the past, audience members have expressed how they enjoy seeing the transition of skill from the youngest groups to the oldest."
