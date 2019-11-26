From 1968 to 2001, millions of children would tune in every morning to the educational children’s television series that was “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” portrays the peculiar and nurturing soul that was Mr. Rogers, and the real-life story of his relationship with famed writer and journalist, Tom Junod.
Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), the character based loosely around Junod, is a talented but dissatisfied man. He has a beautiful family with his wife, Andrea (Susan Kelechi Watson), and their newborn son, but his painful past has left scars that are unhealed.
This pain plays a major role in his work, as he is an award-winning journalist, but he is known for his cynical and pessimistic style. Imagine his surprise when his editor assigns him a profile piece on Mr. Rogers (Tom Hanks), or as Vogel refers to him as “the hokey kid-show guy.”
Reluctantly, Vogel heads off to Pittsburgh where Rogers tapes his show each today. Vogel’s goal? Encapture the real Fred Rogers — not the Mr. Rogers character that wears red sweaters and plays with puppets.
To Vogel’s surprise, Rogers takes a captivating interest in him. As Vogel is firing off question after question trying to decipher who this unusual man really is, all Rogers can talk about is Vogel’s life — much to the dismay of the protected and guarded writer.
In what turns out to be Vogel’s most challenging and difficult interview yet, he is forced to confront his past, including the estranged relationship with his father, Jerry (Chris Cooper). Not to mention, Vogel must come face-to-face with the fears of his future, with an eccentric children’s television host always close by lending a helpful ear.
While “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is based on the famous 1998 Esquire article, “Can You Say … Hero?” it is more than fitting that a biographical film about Mr. Rogers centers more on Vogel than Mr. Rogers himself.
An ordinary biography would’ve focused on Rogers’ early life, his prominence into becoming a television star, etc., but Rogers was anything but ordinary. Rogers did not seek attention or fame, but rather, wanted to bring knowledge, warmth and empathy to a world of pain and darkness.
Rhys portrays the fictional Vogel well — always assuming the worst in people — but most notably, assuming the worst in himself. It is Hanks who shines brightest as the fabled Mr. Rogers, though. As soon has he puts that red sweater on to begin the movie, it is a perfect fit — both literally and figuratively. From the soft and gentle voice, to the uncanny mannerisms, there is only one actor on the planet who could play Mr. Rogers, and it’s one of the best performances of the year that should garner Oscar buzz for Hanks.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is heartwarming, but never cheesy. It’s somber, but also uplifting, and will move you in ways you weren’t quite expecting.
In a world that is not always joyful and inviting, it can be easy, like Vogel, to be filled with cynicism and doubt. If “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” teaches us anything, though, it’s to zip up that red sweater and smile. Let’s make the most of this beautiful day.
Grade: A-
