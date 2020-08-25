Johna Moural supplied the walk-off RBI on Saturday as the Class C No. 8 Arlington softball team started its season with a third-place finish at the Wayne Invite.
The Eagles went 2-1, besting Twin River 3-2 for third. Moural finished that tourney closer with two RBIs, while Hannah Stahlecker supplied a game-high three hits. Hailey Brenn added two hits and earned the seven-inning pitching victory with seven strikeouts.
Moural's game-winner bounced up and over the Twin River pitcher's glove, scoring Paige Kraemer who slid under a tag for the victory.
Coach Janelle Lorsch's squad competed for third in Wayne after splitting its first two games of the season against Ord and Highway 91, a consolidated team of players from Howells-Dodge, Clarkson and Leigh.
Stahlecker notched her team's first home run of the season against Ord as Arlington won 7-0. She had two hits and two RBIs, while Julia Landauer and Kiersten Taylor notched one apiece. Brenn struck out eight batters in the win.
Against Highway 91, however, the Eagles struggled. They fell 8-1, notching six hits compared to their opposition's nine. Taylor and Breen pitched, tallying one strikeout each.
Arlington next plays today at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
