A motorcycle connected to a battery charger in a garage was the source of a fire that destroyed a rural Washington County home Tuesday night.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office listed the official cause of the blaze at 16733 County Road 15 due to mechanical issues with a motorcycle, according to Public Information Officer Alyssa Sanders.
Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said the most severe damage was found in the garage where the motorcycle had been located next to a pickup truck. Remnants of the battery charger, which was the only item plugged in, were found in the garage.
The fire quickly spread from the garage to the rest of the house, Leonard said.
Blair and Herman firefighters initially responded to the fire southwest of Herman at approximately 11 p.m. Arlington, Kennard, Nickerson and Tekamah departments also responded to provide mutual aid.
The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived, Leonard said.
It took firefighters more than two hours to gain control of the fire. Firefighters remained on scene until after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Leonard said. They were called back for rekindles several times throughout the day.
No one was injured in the fire. According to the Washington County Assessor's website, the house, built in 2001, was owned by Clint and Deborah Frahm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.