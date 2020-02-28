The mother of a teen who was the driver in a rollover crash that killed a 14-year-old Blair girl accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County Court.
Makayla Maguire pleaded no contest and was found guilty of two counts of negligent child abuse, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor. As part of the plea agreement, five other charges were dismissed.
Maguire could face up to one year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine on each charge.
Judge Stephanie Hansen ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for April 15.
Maguire's son, Dylan, then 14, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on a farm field road when he lost control on July 5. The vehicle entered a corn field on the east side of the road and rolled. The accident happened on County Road 18, a half-mile west of County Road 23.
Heidy Martinez was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Dylan and four other juveniles were injured. Only one occupant was wearing a seat belt.
Investigators determined Dylan was driving in a reckless manner at speeds too fast for the conditions when he lost control.
Makayla Maguire had given her son permission to drive the vehicle, according to the information provided during the court hearing. Dylan only had a school permit, according to officials.
Dylan admitted Feb. 11 to motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony; and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor; in Washington County Juvenile Court.
A predisposition investigation was ordered and disposition is set for April 10.
