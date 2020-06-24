Mondamin’s splash pad opened on Friday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., in time for another warm weekend.
Some restrictions are in place due to COVID-19. Patrons are asked to maintain a distance of six feet from others while using the facility, and to bring, and use, their own hand sanitizer.
Additionally, only one group or individual can be seated at each table, and tables are to remain six feet apart as well.
The Missouri Valley Aquatic Center followed suit, opening on Monday, June 15, for regular business hours, in addition to swimming lessons.
“There are no capacity limits,” Manager Katie Preston said. “We have a maximum capacity of 307.”
New guidelines for the Missouri Valley pool are:
• Children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by an adult.
• Social distancing guidelines will be enforced while waiting in line, in the bathhouse and on the deck.
• Bathrooms will be open, but swimmers are encouraged to use them at home.
• Swimmers must arrive ready, in swimsuits, and must shower before entering the pool.
• No seating will be provided, but patrons can bring personal seating. Social distancing will apply to these as well.
• Patrons will be allowed to bring individually wrapped snacks and drinks, as vending machines will not be available. Patrons will be responsible for trash.
Preston asked that patrons not bring glass into the pool area.
Pro-rated season passes are being sold.
During the required safety breaks, employees will sanitize pool surfaces, such as handrails, restrooms, and slide surfaces.
The City of Missouri Valley wanted to have the new diving board installed prior to opening the swimming pool, but that did not happen.
“It’s coming from California, and it keeps getting pushed back. I know they wanted to wait,” Preston said. “I told them that I will open with no diving board. I want to get these kids into the pool. It will be all open swim, and it will be fine.”
Swim lessons and water aerobics also started on Monday, June 15.
“Water aerobics will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 6-7 p.m.,” Preston said. “Jodi Meyer is doing those. We are still booking pool parties, the same as last year.”
Patrons are asked to stay home if they are ill or have been in contact with anyone who has been ill.
“I am just so excited to get the kids in the pool,” Preston concluded.
Dunlap’s swimming pool is set up and was ready to open on Monday, June 15, as well.
Concessions will not be sold this year, and food will not be allowed in the pool area, but patrons are encouraged to bring water.
Seating will not be provided, but patrons can bring personal seating. Social distancing will be enforced.
Logan City Council continues discussing the matter with Jim Wood Aquatic Center Manager Betsy Kill and Board President Joe Esser, who reported challenges with staffing as well as increased safety and health measures.
Esser said. “You would need separate staff, according to the CDC, to make sure people are keeping their distance and doing what they are supposed to do. The guards can’t deal with that. They have got to watch what is going on in the pool.”
According to Kill, they have five potential employees who have agreed to be full-time guards and just six as part-time guards. The facility needs at least 18 dedicated, trained, and certified guards to operate safely.
Woodbine will not have a pool this summer as the new pool is still unfinished and the old one is slated for demolition.
