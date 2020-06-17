Morningside College Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Chris Spicer recently announced the 434 students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Garrett L. Anderson of Dunlap achieved a 4.0 grade point average and was named to the Dean’s List, which recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a "C-."
To view the complete Dean's List, visit www.morningside.edu/news.
