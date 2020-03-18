More than 3,500 customers are without power in Washington County.
Omaha Public Power District reported that rain and lightning moving through the area this morning was the cause of the outage, which included Blair, Herman, Kennard and Washington.
OPPD crews are working to determine the exact cause. Power is estimated to be restored by 9 a.m.
