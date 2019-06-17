Few people are aware that Albert Einsteins's first wife, Mileva Einstein-Maric, was also very brilliant in the areas of mathematics and physics.
Mileva was born in 1875 in Titel, Austria-Hungary (now Serbia), to a wealthy family who early on recognized her intelligence. She was sent to exclusive schools, even though women at this time were not recognized or encouraged to pursue advanced education.
In fact, in Mileva's time, university study and particularly an academic career were strictly male domains. Women often encountered open hostility and even rejection when trying to enter this arena.
In 1896, Mileva enrolled in Zurich Polytech where she first met Albert Einstein. Albert was considered quite the ladies' man with his sparkling eyes and quick wit. She was the only female physics student in his class, and they quickly developed a relationship that seems to have been driven at first by their ability to challenge each other intellectually rather than by romance.
By the end of their classes in 1900, Mileva and Albert had similar grades, although she did have a higher grade in applied physics. She excelled at experimental physics in the laboratory, while Albert was more into thought problems.
Over time, their relationship blossomed and they became inseparable, spending countless hours studying together, enjoying music and each other. However, at the oral exam, their professor gave Albert his degree, but did not give one to Mileva.
Many of the letters that they wrote to one another provide substantial evidence on how they collaborated from their days at university up to their separation in 1914. Mileva undoubtedly contributed much to Einstein's development as a scientist. However, the idea held by some that she may have helped him with his great scientific breakthroughs can never be known with any certainty.
It is interesting to note that Einstein became enraged and prohibited Mileva from writing an autobiography when she asked him for permission.
In 1902, Albert and Mileva had a baby girl out of wedlock named Lieserl. There is much confusion about what happened to the little girl since no official records are available. They got married in 1903 and had two boys who were basically raised by Mileva. Albert later became involved with his cousin, Elsa Lowenthal, who he eventually married after his divorce from Mileva.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
