Larry, Slick, Chip, Fluffy, Ding Dong and Great Bambino were auctioned off in support of Washington County Fair 4-Hers on Wednesday.
The last event on the last day of the Washington County Fair, the livestock auction featured 65 4-H participants exhibiting cattle, sheep, goats and hogs with names from the humorous, like a sheep named Dog, to the apropos, like a hog named Bacon.
"We understand it's been a tough year," livestock auction committee member Jeff Warren said before the event began. "But this is a good way to end this fair, with a little party."
Plenty of action did abound as the sale of the animals resulted in just more than $75,000 raised. All the proceeds from each exhibitors' sale goes to the 4-H participant as a way to recoup some of the cost of raising and showing their animals.
"To put that in perspective, last year, which we had a fantastic sale, we sold a little over $69,000 on 76 lots," Warren said.
In addition to bids by individuals at the event, livestock auction committee members also collected donations from 41 businesses and individuals to buy animals which may not be receiving as many bids themselves.
"Imagine for a minute what these businesses have been through since March when many of them slowed down during the pandemic, and yet they still came out and wrote those kind of checks for the kids," Warren said.
Warren said that the supporters' pool helped buy 13 animals, and had a total dollar value of just more than $14,800. Leftover funds in the supporters' pool are split evenly among livestock auction exhibitors. Funds from the auction of lot No. 3 for life, a framed photo of last year's exhibitors and a quilt made by Blair resident Janice Lippincott at the beginning of the event were also added to the supporters' pool.
"It was extremely successful," Warren said of the auction.
