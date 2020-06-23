Test Nebraska has released additional COVID-19 testing dates at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair.
Testing will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 to 7 p.m. July 1 at MCH&HS, 810 N. 22nd St.
The state has expanded tests for Nebraska residents, including those who previously complete the online assessment, but did not qualify to receive a test.
Testing candidates who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at testnebraska.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.