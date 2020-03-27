First COVID-19 death confirmed in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Public Health learned late Tuesday, March 24, of the first death associated with novel coronavirus. The individual was an older adult, 61-80 years of age, and a resident of Dubuque County.
"Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time," said Gov. Reynolds. "I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus."
In Harrison County, there are three confirmed cases of positive COVID-19, with the latest two cases being announced on March 23. According to a press release from Harrison County Home and Public Health, the individuals are older adults from Logan, ages 61-80 years, who are recovering at home in isolation. The individuals contracted the disease while traveling outside on the United States and the two became symptomatic prior to returning to Iowa and promptly self-quarantined upon returning home.
HCHPH’s general practice will be to not disclose specific towns or cities of where residents with confirmed positive tests reside. However, during the investigation, staff will ask permission from residents if they are willing for that information to be made public. Here, that consent was given.
According to HCHPH, an investigation was completed on March 22 by the health agency and one additional Harrison County resident was determined to be at risk. This person traveled with the two individuals who tested positive and immediately self-quarantined upon returning to Iowa.
“As we see positive cases turn up, HCHPH will continue to follow Iowa privacy laws while being as transparent as possible to the public,” stated Brad Brake, HCHPH administrator.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, HCHPH posted, “While we are still waiting on confirmation from the State Hygienic Lab, we expect confirmation in the next day on two positive COVID-19 tests, bringing Harrison County’s total to five. We will release more information as soon (as) details can be confirmed.”
Brake encourages residents to stay home except when absolutely necessary to leave. Take advantage of local delivery and carryout options. Reach out for any needed resource ideas. Together, we can limit the spread of COVID-19 and prevent our health professionals from being overrun and overburdened.
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
