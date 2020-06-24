First Harrison County youth cases of COVID-19 confirmed
Harrison County Public Health has announced 11 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Harrison County.
On Thursday, June 11, Harrison County Public Health announced that five additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Harrison County.
Three of those are youth under the age of 18, including two females and one male.
Harrison County case number 29 is a male in the 41-60 age bracket, cases number 30 and 31 are both females, aged 0-17; case number 32 is a male, aged 0-17; and case number 33 is a male, aged 18-40.
No further information was given about these cases, though Harrison County Home & Public Health Administrator Brad Brake said that all close contacts have been notified.
Six additional cases were confirmed on Sunday, June 14, bringing the total case count to 39. Case number 34 is a male, aged 0-17; number 35 is a female, aged 18-40; number 36 is a male aged 61-80; number 37 and number 38 are both males ages 18-40; and case number 39 is a female, aged 18-40.
One of the most recent cases is a student athlete at the Woodbine Community School District.
No further information was given about these cases, though Brake said that all close contacts of the infected will be notified.
Each of the new cases, and three older cases, are in isolation in their respective homes, bringing the total number of cases currently being monitored to 14. A total of 25 citizens who tested positive are recovered.
“We continue to learn more about this virus every week,” Brake said. “Until we have new medical developments, the two most important tools the community has are wearing a mask and social distancing. Wash your hands and social distance to protect yourself. Wear a mask to protect your friends and neighbors.”
Two area employers, Carry-On Trailers in Missouri Valley and Tommy Gate in Woodbine, closed for a short amount of time last week.
Although calls for comment to Carry-On were not returned at the time of press, a call to the Scottsdale, Ariz., Tommy Gate office was answered.
When asked if the Woodbine facility was closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 or test results that had yet to come back, the unnamed official said, “We don’t want to comment on that.”
When asked what employers, large or small, can do to protect employees and patrons, Brake said, “The business may need to get creative and look at options/schedules they haven’t considered in the past.”
Some safeguards that are recommended include promoting healthy hygiene and encouraging the use of cloth facemasks and social distancing. Employers should intensify the cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, and provide a well-ventilated workspace.
If necessary, change the layout of the workspace, encourage telework, and stagger shifts and breaks, as well as limit large events. Additionally, urge employees to stay home if they are sick, and plan for such occurrences.
“I can’t stress enough that regardless of what is happening at the state level, we can still do what we need to do locally to protect our residents,” Brake added. “Just because the state as a whole is open does not mean that we have seen the worst of it yet here in Harrison County. Make smart choices. Protect one another. Wear a mask in public. Do not leave your home if you’re feeling any symptoms. Follow reputable sources for information like IDPH and the CDC, and as always, reach out to us at HCHPH with any questions.”
With pools in the area opening this week, Brake added that, according to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs.
“Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19. That being said, the increased risk comes with many youth in an area and the difficulty that comes with enforcing social distancing in that setting,” he concluded. “At the moment, there are not many set directives at the state level when it comes to opening swimming pools. Until there is, cities will need to utilize guidance from the CDC and other sources to make opening as safe as possible for the community.”
