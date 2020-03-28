Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Washington County, according to a press release Saturday from Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The three patients -- two women and a man in their 80s -- all reside at Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair. The residents are self-isolating at the facility.
That makes eight cases in Washington County, six of which are connected to Carter Place. The other two are travel related.
On Thursday, health officials announced Carter Place, a 30-bed facility with 23 residents, was on lockdown after two residents and a healthcare worker tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time, a third resident and a second healthcare worker were also symptomatic.
All communal activities at the facility have ceased and residents are quarantined in their separate rooms. Residents' temperatures are checked three times a day, every eight hours. Facility staff are also being screened before they are allowed inside.
Additionally, cleaning and disinfecting is taking place throughout the facility. Meals are being served to residents in their rooms.
Family members can visit with residents via their room windows.
Local and state health officials investigating the outbreak have pinpointed the entry point of the illness to the facility through a healthcare worker. Uhing said the individual caught COVID-19 through community transmission at an event that was not within Washington County. Uhing declined to identify that event. However, she did say there was already another case potentially tied to that event.
