Anna Moore shot the Blair Bears' low score Thursday as the golf team finished fifth at the Plattsmouth Invitational.
The sophomore carded 46 strokes on the front nine holes and 51 on the back nine at Bay Hills Golf Club, finishing with 97 altogether. She finished eighth, while her team took 420 swings.
Kaia Stewart, meanwhile, shot a 102 over 18 holes to finish 11th in the individual standings.
Blair's Rachel Parks added a 107 for coach Ross Udey's team, while Mallory Stirek shot a 114. Neenah Lindner finished with 116 strokes.
The Bears returned to River Wilds Golf Club on Monday to compete in their home tournament. Results from that day of golf will be in Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
