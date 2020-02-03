Are the Iowa Caucuses a strong indicator, not reflective demographically or increasingly insignificant?
Since 1972, the Iowa Caucus has a long history of narrowing the field and has been a past indicator of a future in the White House.
This year, with a huge field vying for a place on the Presidential ticket, Iowa’s caucus could be as critical as ever, despite the report by Bill Scher in “Politico” magazine, which stated that leading Democratic candidates are spending fewer days campaigning in Iowa.
Prior to the 2008 Presidential election, three candidates spent more than 100 days in Iowa, and Joe Biden spent 120 days, according to that report.
As the state readies for the 2020 caucuses, Biden has been in-state just 41 days, according to Scher, instead relying on others to campaign for him on the “We Know Joe” bus tour.
Democratic frontrunner Elizabeth Warren is campaigning in Iowa solely on the weekends, the report states, and Sanders seems to be concentrating on larger states as well.
Why are these leaders withholding their attention? New York Times reporters Sydney Ember and Reid J. Epstein stated in a recent story that Iowa lacks the diversity the Democrats and their platforms require.
The early caucus in Iowa is a tradition that remains, at least for now, but even this long-standing tradition must evolve.
Following the 2016 election, the Democratic National Convention required the three remaining caucus states – Iowa, Nevada, and Wyoming – to devise a way for absentee participation, recounts, and counting raw votes.
To that end, Iowa Democrats will have access to virtual Caucuses to allow for remote participation, but voters beware – the votes cast at satellite locations will count for 10 percent of what they would at a sanctioned Caucus in one of nearly 1,700 locations.
Additionally, this year, both delegate totals and supporter totals for each candidate will be reported.
This year Democratic caucus-goers will be allowed to realign their vote only if their candidate misses the 15 percent threshold. This realignment can be used to support a candidate who has already reached that coveted threshold, or to help another candidate cross it. But only one realignment will be granted.
The Iowa caucus isn’t just about the Democratic ticket, as Republicans will also begin their Caucus on Monday, Feb. 3.
Though a Republican Caucus differs in several ways, perhaps the most apparent is that participants simply cast a vote of support instead of separating into groups.
Regardless of which Caucus, participants must be affiliated with that party to participate in the Caucus, though observers may attend despite party affiliation.
Once there, participants can expect a call to order before party leaders elect a chair and a secretary for the proceedings. District delegates are also chosen, and at some Caucuses, a candidate or their representative may address the group prior to the event.
The 2020 Iowa Republican Presidential Caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the locations listed below for each precinct.
• Precinct 1 - Little Sioux Township and City of Little Sioux - Pisgah Methodist Church - 420 Front St., Pisgah (2 Delegates).
• Precinct 2 - Jackson and Allen Townships and City of Pisgah - Pisgah Methodist Church - 420 Font St., Pisgah (5 Delegates).
• Precinct 3 - Douglas and Harrison Townships and City of Dunlap - Boyer Valley Community School - Commons - 1102 Iowa Ave., Dunlap (8 Delegates).
• Precinct 4 - Morgan and Raglan Townships and City of Mondamin - Mondamin Church of Christ - Downstairs - 207 N. Noyes, Mondamin (5 Delegates).
• Precinct 5 - Calhoun and Magnolia Townships and City of Magnolia - Zion Lutheran Church Hall, 672 Park St., Magnolia (9 Delegates).
• Precinct 6 - Lincoln and Boyer Townships - First United Methodist Church, 509 Lincolnway St., Woodbine (4 Delegates).
• Precinct 7 - City of Woodbine - First United Methodist Church - 509 Lincolnway St., Woodbine (10 Delegates).
• Precinct 8 - Clay, Taylor, and Cincinnati Townships, and City of Modale - Mondamin Church of Christ - Upstairs - 207 N. Noyes, Mondamin (6 Delegates).
• Precinct 9 - Jefferson and La Grange Townships - Logan Community Center - 108 W. 4th St., Logan (9 Delegates).
• Precinct 10 - City of Logan - Logan Community Center - 108 W. 4th St., Logan (8 Delegates).
• Precinct 11 - St. John Township - Missouri Valley High School - High School Cafeteria - 605 E. Lincoln Highway - Missouri Valley (10 Delegates).
• Precinct 12 - City of Missouri Valley - Missouri Valley High School-Middle School Cafeteria - 605 E. Lincoln Highway - Missouri Valley (15 Delegates).
• Precinct 13 - Cass, Union, and Washington Townships and City of Persia - Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 First Ave., Persia (10 Delegates).
The precinct caucuses will perform the following:
1. Elect two Republican residents of the precinct to serve on the county central committee.
2. Elect delegates and alternates to the Harrison County Republican Convention held on Saturday, March 14, at the Mondamin Community Center. Starting time will be announced later. The number of delegates to be elected at each caucus is listed above.
3. Hold a Presidential Preference vote.
4. Propose and vote on platform planks to send to the County Convention.
Voter registration forms will be available at precinct caucuses to register.
Wayne Bahr is the Chairman for the Harrison County Republican Party
Harrison County Democratic Chairman Jan Creasman announced the following locations of the upcoming Iowa Democratic Presidential Caucuses on Monday, Feb. 3. Caucuses will start promptly at 7 p.m. Please arrive early for registration.
• Precinct 1 – City of Little Sioux and Little Sioux Township – Little Sioux City Hall, 407 First St., Little Sioux.
• Precinct 2 – City of Pisgah, Allen and Jackson Townships – Loess Hills Visitor’s Center, 206 Polk Ave., Pisgah.
• Precinct 3 – City of Dunlap, Douglas and Harrison Townships – Boyer Valley High School (gym entrance), 1102 Iowa Ave., Dunlap
• Precinct 4 – City of Mondamin, Morgan and Raglan Townships – Mondamin Community Center, 200 Maple St., Mondamin.
• Precinct 5 – City of Magnolia, Calhoun and Magnolia Townships – Harrison County Courthouse, second floor, 111 N. Second Ave., Logan.
• Precinct 6 – Boyer and Lincoln Townships – Sacred Heart Parish Center, 704 Normal St., Woodbine.
• Precinct 7 – City of Woodbine – Woodbine High School, 501 Weare St., Woodbine.
• Precinct 8 – City of Modale; Cincinnati, Clay, Taylor Townships – United Methodist Church, 108 E Haley St., Modale.
• Precinct 9 – Jefferson and LaGrange Townships – Harrison County Courthouse Annex, 118 N. Second Ave., Logan
• Precinct 10 – City of Logan – Harrison County Courthouse third floor, 111 N. Second Ave., Logan.
• Precinct 11 – St. John Township – Missouri Valley High School Junior High Gym, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley.
• Precinct 12 – City of Missouri Valley – Missouri Valley High School, High School Gym, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley.
• Precinct 13 – City of Persia; Cass, Union, and Washington Townships – Persia Fire Hall, 3833 296th St., Persia.
The caucuses will start promptly at 7 p.m. Arrive early for registration. For more information, contact Jan Creasman at 712-647-2962.
