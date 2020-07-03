The Arlington Mom Prom is the latest event to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally scheduled for Aug. 15, it will now be held Aug. 14, 2021.
"The main reason is COVID-19 and the unknowns of what the Directed Health Measures (DHMs) will be like in August," Heather Fastenau, a member of the Arlington Mom Prom committee, said. "Also the current DHM does not allow dances, which is a part of our fundraising event."
Fastenau said the committee wants to have a successful event for the Arlington and Kennard fire and rescue departments.
"With so many unknowns, we didn’t feel it would be as successful," she said. "We are saddened to not have Arlington Mom Prom this year, but we are extremely grateful for all the support the last two years and we look forward to another great event in 2021."
The Arlington Mom Prom committee also includes Laurel Lang, Mandi Lang, Amber Byers, Ashley Stork, Ashley Bostwick and Heidi Burke.
"I’m very thankful for this great committee and all their ideas and hard work," Fastenau said.
