Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Friday, April 17, that Iowa schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
Just four days prior to Reynolds’ announcement, Missouri Valley Community School District’s Board of Directors met to discuss, among other things, how students are currently and will continue to be provided educational opportunities.
The state has come up with two options for student education – voluntary educational enrichment opportunities or required, according to Hoesing.
“If you decide you don’t want to do either of those, then you have to make up the time at some point,” he said.
Districts were required to have a plan submitted by April 10.
Missouri Valley CSD’s administration submitted that the district plans to continue with voluntary opportunities.
“At any point we can change and go a different route,” Hoesing added. “The reason we picked the route that we did, based on the feedback from our students, it was determined that there are too many factors at play right now for our constituents that to go required would punish a lot of students.”
Hoesing said that if the district chooses required learning opportunities, it would be required for everybody.
“Obviously, the elementary was not going to be required because they don’t have control over whether or not they are able to log on or attend, and the same (goes) for middle school,” Hoesing said. “The only one we even had a conversation about required was for the high school.”
Students who have limited or no internet access would still be required to attend classes, which are currently only offered online.
The district is providing access to the internet, but it is currently available only at the district office parking lot.
Students who need one-on-one assistance would be required to complete work without the help they would normally receive.
Hoesing added that some parents are working from home and are conducting business while students are learning.
“A lot of our parents can’t do eight hours a day,” he added. “They are currently trying to work from home. They are trying to be daycare and trying to help their kids learn. It is a losing battle.”
Still, other families have experienced reduced income due to job closures, so students are working to help out.
Required classes for those students would present an unfair hardship. If a student is unable to attend and submit completed assignments, that student would receive a failing grade.
“When it came down to it, we do have some students who have taken on a full-time job to help their family,” he said. “Because of our circumstances, I don’t know that we can punish any student for not having the resources or support at home to be able to do required online services.”
Additionally, if the district required students to attend eight hours of online education, those educators would have to provide eight hours of instruction. For the educators with small children at home, daycare would be necessary.
“When we talk about staff, we had a conversation that revolves around the new unemployment law changes that came into effect,” he said. “You are required as a district to offer them 80 hours of paid leave if, for instance, they can’t find daycare. There are no daycare options.”
The resolution addressed grading for students as well.
“Students’ grades as of March 16 will be their semester grade. We cannot assign a grade until the school year is done, except with seniors,” Hoesing said.
Though there is discussion to allow students to make up work that was assigned prior to closure, the district could simply go with a pass/fail system that won’t negatively impact students’ grade point averages.
Governor Reynolds has waived certain graduation requirements as well, according to Hoesing. Some of these include government class and CPR certification.
He added that the district has very few students who would potentially not graduate with their grade as of March 16.
The board further considered, and ultimately approved, a new “Response and Emergency Suspension of Policy” resolution.
Hoesing presented a resolution based off of the same from the Iowa Association of School Boards, which includes authorization for Hoesing to make decisions regarding school functions for the district regarding COVID-19 only.
If granted, the board will not be required to meet to make some of those decisions, such as closing any district facility during the pandemic, determining staff assignments during the closure, and limiting access to public school grounds and buildings, among other items.
Additionally, the resolution states that salaried employees will remain employed through the closure until the number of each employee’s contracted number of days has been fulfilled or forgiven by the district.
All employees will continue to receive their regular pay throughout their individual assignments.
“We have a lot of very talented people, and we want to make sure we are able to provide our students the best possible staff,” Hoesing said.
Elementary principal Robin Holtz reported that Missouri Valley Elementary students received two weeks’ worth of material to occupy their time and allow educators some time to determine their next move.
“We got together as a TLC team and then as a staff, and we decided we wanted to have a very united front,” Holtz said. “Our materials are very common, and we centered around reading and math in the beginning.”
Much of the material is review, she added, but the educators included new concepts that they thought would not be too difficult.
Online Options Available
Elementary teachers are now hosting Zoom or Google meetings over the internet with students at the elementary level and are posting videos on Facebook to engage students.
“Any family who requested additional support, we will set up additional Zoom meetings each week to provide that family with support,” she added.
The middle school is offering weekly opportunities via Zoom and Google meetings as well, according to principal Brad Nichols.
“We have a calendar so we are not overlapping,” he added. “For the most part, we told (teachers) to keep it under 30 minutes.”
Nichols reported that he has not had a family reach out due to lack of internet access.
At the high school level, principal Kristie Kruckman said her teachers are also working online with students and added that educators have a nearly constant flow of information for students.
Her team is also considering those students in their final Big Reds year.
“We are going to create signs for graduating seniors for their yard with their picture on it,” she said. “We are trying to find different ways to honor our kids and have started thinking of alternatives for graduation.”
Though these teachers never imagined educating students online, many have stepped up to do so. Hoesing added that the administration is already discussing training for teachers in online education.
“We have had discussions on this and think it is something we could look to do yet this year; however, we've told teachers that we won't put more on them until they feel comfortable with what they are currently doing and providing,” he said. “We would rather have them focus on providing the best possible educational opportunities they can now without having to worry about going through a training.”
While the students are away, the maintenance team is working all day. The district’s Facility and Transportation Director, Dave Hodges, said this has been a great time to complete both facility and transportation projects that have been sidelined.
They have replaced all the HVAC filters, ahead of schedule, to ensure the best air quality possible, and the crew is working to ensure a safe, healthy, and welcoming school when students and staff return.
“We have had a full maintenance crew working,” he added. “It is a good time to transition into summer work.”
