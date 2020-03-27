Due to the coronavirus restrictions, and the associated downturn in business, effective April 1, the Missouri Valley Times-News will be publishing only once per week. The Friday, March 27, edition will be the final print edition of the Friday Weekender for the foreseeable future.
Owner Mark Rhoades stated, “It’s not an easy decision to change to one publication a week, but it’s one we thought was best for the long-term stability of the newspaper to be able to continue to keep our editorial and office staff at full strength.”
The staff of the Times-News will be updating the Times-News website, www.missourivalleytimes.com, with any breaking or timely news that happens later in the week after the Wednesday midweek edition has gone to press. There are also plans in place to bring a new e-edition online soon. The e-edition will be a replica of the actual newspaper and will be available online to any current newspaper subscriber. All subscribers will have full access to the website and weekly e-editions as part of their paid subscription.
The Times-News will continue to bring you all the latest local news to keep our readers informed during these turbulent times.
“We appreciate your understanding,” stated Rhoades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.