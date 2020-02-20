Missouri Valley’s sesquicentennial, the 150th year celebration of its founding in 1871, will be coming in 2021.
The next planning meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6-7 p.m., at the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce office in the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St. in Missouri Valley.
The Chamber of Commerce is asking for representatives from churches, schools, organizations, businesses, and residents to attend and express their ideas and opinions for the upcoming celebration.
